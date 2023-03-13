CHANGE? Will This Be the Last Year for Daylight Saving Time? “It would be so much easier if DST were permanent. Why it isn’t is basically a matter of time — literally. Making DST permanent is a popular issue for Congress to address and rid us of this inconvenient and unhealthy change of clocks. But Congress has failed us.”

While we’re at it, move the start of school back at least one hour — preferably 90 minutes. It starts too early already, which is bad for kids who do better sleeping later and longer.