DeSANTIS GETS BRAGGING RIGHTS: I haven’t made it a secret that I am a fan of Governor DeSantis. Last September, I worried that he would be unfairly blamed for whatever damage Hurricane Ian was able to inflict on the Sunshine State. (As you will recall, the mainstream media was weirdly successful in convincing the country that Bush was to blame for Hurricane Katrina, and far too many Americans bought the story that Trump was to blame for Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico). Fortunately, DeSantis has been able to point out how successful he was in dealing with Ian (most recently in his State of the State address a few days ago). Purr.