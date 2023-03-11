WHY FEED THE BEAST? Glenn Youngkin’s rookie CNN error.

Youngkin is a talented politician but that is completely beside the point. The Virginia governor had to stand on a stage for up to an hour and accept Jake Tapper and CNN’s framing of the issues. That’s what has to change with Republicans ahead of the next national election. There is nothing to be accomplished by walking into this kind of environment — both CNN and Jake Tapper know this, even in the new, “more centrist,” less well viewed Chris Licht era. Youngkin ultimately only boosts CNN’s faulty ratings as they try to generate controversy around a fairly popular governor and possible future presidential candidate.

CNN’s agenda is not to have an honest debate. Not on gender, race, guns or schools. Under Jeff Zucker, CNN was interested in the show trial. It appears that under Licht, nothing has changed. Eventually, maybe Youngkin and Republicans will learn this lesson.