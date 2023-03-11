HANOI JANE SHARPENS HER KNIFE:

No sooner had we forgiven Jane Fonda for her sins of many years ago than she gives fresh reason to condemn her. Today on The View–my God, does someone actually watch that show?–she suggested that pro-lifers should be murdered:

Unfortunately, liberals’ tolerance of this kind of talk has had real consequences. Most notable, of course, is James Hodgkinson’s devastating attack on the Republican Congressional baseball team. And when Nicholas Roske set out to murder Justice Brett Kavanaugh, it is likely that he had extremist pro-abortion rhetoric in mind. But I see no significant effort by sane Democrats (assuming their increasingly unicorn-like existence) to distance themselves from the excesses of “activists” like Jane Fonda.