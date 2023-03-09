WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY, ANTI-LOCKDOWN AUTHORS ATTACKED AS “FASCIST C**TS:” Authors Attacked At Stolen Youth Book Launch, Attendees Called ‘Fascists C***s.’
“Our book is a calm, rational take on the indoctrination and forced conformity happening in America today and the way it is aimed at children,” Markowicz noted. “Their protest proved our point.”
“The deep anger at a book they haven’t read, at the fact that opinions other than their own may even exist, wanting to shut down an event held by people with which they may disagree, it’s exactly the kind of conformity that we talk about in the book,” she continued. “They’ve been allowed to rampage like this for too long and after no one has stopped them from coming for adults, they’re heading for your kids.”
