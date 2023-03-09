WHAT WOULD YOU SAY YOU DO HERE? J6 committee co-chair: None of us watched the surveillance video, actually. “[Bennie] Thompson’s [D-MS] aside strongly suggests that the panel spent most of its time preening for the cameras while outsourcing its duties entirely. That would certainly explain its output, especially the panel’s insistence on prime-time hearings to push narratives rather than any in-depth review of the myriad issues surrounding the riot. And it also explains why the committee members and their supporters are so anxious to make sure no one else gets a chance to look at the raw evidence — and reach their own conclusions not just about January 6 but also the January 6 committee.”