28 GIRLS HOSPITALIZED WITH ‘ANXIETY’ AFTER PLAYING WITH OUIJA BOARD:

They’re not in good spirits.

Nearly 30 schoolgirls have been hospitalized with anxiety attacks after allegedly playing with Ouija boards at their school in Colombia.

“There were 28 possible cases of anxiety in school students,” said Hugo Torres, head of the Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras, where the incident took place, per Jam Press.

According to the outlet, alarm bells went off after the girls reportedly suffered signs of fainting, anxiety and other symptoms at school. They were subsequently admitted to a municipal hospital accompanied by parents and school faculty.

Info on the students’ diagnoses has yet to be released, however many parents blame the in-school use of Ouija boards, a Jumanji-esque pursuit that uses a sliding pointer to spell out messages in a mysterious way. Created in the US in 1886, Ouija boards have become a fixture in occult lore due to their alleged ability to communicate with the dead.