RIP: Chaim Topol, Tevye in Film and Stage Versions of Fiddler on the Roof, Dies at 87. “Chaim Topol, who became professionally known solely by his last name in a career that included starring in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ on stage and screen and co-starring in the James Bond movie ‘For Your Eyes Only’ and the sci-fi film ‘Flash Gordon,’ died Thursday in Tel Aviv after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.”