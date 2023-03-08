IT’S A CONSERVATIVE PART OF CALIFORNIA: Gavin Newsom’s Incompetent Response to Blizzard Emergency Has a Growing Body Count. “Residents have started a Change.org petition to ask Newsom to request a federal disaster declaration, and Republican Rep. Jay Olbernolte, who represents the area, has been pushing Newsom to do the same since Friday. Newsom has ignored those requests as of the time of publication.”