THE LATEST STRATEGYTALK: Near-Peer Wars. StrategyPage Editor Jim Dunnigan and I discuss armed conflict between nations that have roughly comparable military power — I stress roughly. Geography, demography and economic power matter. Will –as in will to resist and persist — that really matters. There’s also an MP3 download of the discussion. If you like the podcast, please subscribe.

VERY RELATED: I should have added a link to my initial post. It’s a Jim Dunnigan How To Make War “Attrition” update that directly relates to my comment on demography. Attrition: Putin Seeks More Russians.