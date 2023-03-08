WHOSE BOOKS ARE THEY, ANYWAY? ‘Goosebumps’ Author Says Publisher Snuck In ‘Woke’ Edits Without His Permission. “Among many other changes, references to a character’s weight and to Anna Karenina being ‘girl’s stuff’ have been altered to height and the Tolstoy book being ‘not interesting.'”
