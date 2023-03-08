DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: New Orleans residents warned ‘don’t sit in your car and play’ as carjackings skyrocket 165%. “The city has seen a significant rise in violent crime, including skyrocketing homicides, with the highest per capita rate among cities in the United States. The Big Easy saw 273 carjackings in the last year alone, compared to 103 in 2019. The sharp increase in crime has caused some residents to start taking precautions to avoid being targets, like avoiding using their cell phones while sitting in their cars.”