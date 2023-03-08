KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Mitch McConnell Reminds Regular Republicans That He Hates Them. “I firmly believe the McConnell doesn’t mind being in the minority forever. He’s fat and comfortable just kicking around the Senate, adding new chins every year. As long as his comfort zone isn’t disturbed, Mitch doesn’t give a damn about what the Republican rubes in the hinterlands need or want.”