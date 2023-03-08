YOU ONLY NEED CENSORS WHEN YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO HIDE: Chuck Schumer Calls for Censoring Tucker Carlson Over J6 Coverage.
Ken Burns compares Tucker to both Soviets & Nazis for releasing new J6 video:
"The way the Nazis would build a Potemkin village, Tucker Carlson is doing the same thing with the footage from 1/6. It's a rewriting of history at the most dangerous level." pic.twitter.com/CZxLgHhPef
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 7, 2023