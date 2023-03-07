GABE KAMINSKY: FBI worked secretly with hospitals to strip citizens’ gun rights, documents show. “New documents shared with the Washington Examiner, which Gun Owners of America obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, shed light on how facilities in New Hampshire, Delaware, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma, used the gun forms and supplied signatory records to the FBI. The forms are from 2011 and 2019, the year the FBI has said it discontinued their usage.”