WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH RUSSELL BRAND IS A VOICE OF SANITY: Comedian Reduces MSNBC’s John Heilemann to Repeatedly Blubbering ‘Non-Responsive.’

Brand, who touted his heroes Edward Snowden and Julian Assange, thinks all media are hopelessly corporate: “Do you think you can improve America by determinedly and avowedly condemning FOX News without acknowledging that you’re participating in the same game?” He taunted him: “I think to sit within the castle of MSNBC throwing rocks at Fox News is ludicrous. Make MSNBC better. Make MSNBC great again!”

Heileman challenged back: “You don’t have a single actual fact.”

There is no real debate about Heilemann crumbling under the facts presented that countered his challenge that “I’d like to hear a provable specific example of an MSNBC correspondent or anchor being on television saying something they knew was false.”