BECAUSE WE’RE INCENTIVIZING MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES: Why trans kids are now ‘coming out’ as animals. “You’re xenogender if you feel more akin to animals or plants or foods than humans. It’s funny, but it’s also frightening. There’s a girl on TikTok who explains very seriously that her gender is bird – a cardinal specifically, ey/em pronouns. And several people I’ve found identify as cake. Cake is actually just one of a smorgasbord of available gastro-genders. There is some disagreement in the community about how it feels to be cake, but in general I gather it’s a sort of sweet, fluffy feeling; a lightness. No one who’s cake-gender can have tasted a cake I’ve baked.”