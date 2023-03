VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP: ‘Lynching the Deplorables.’ “‘Lynching the Deplorables’ is a stark warning about the Jan6 prosecutions, and it’s from a former New York Times foreign correspondent who pretty much hates you deplorables.”

Plus:

Hands up, masks down?

Antifa terrorist plays stupid games, wins powerful tasing

“It barely works, let’s do it more.”

So much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.