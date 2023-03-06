NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: SPLC Lawyer Arrested in Atlanta Molotov Cocktail Riot, Faces Terrorism Charges.

A staff attorney at the Southern Poverty Law Center, a left-leaning civil rights group notorious for branding mainstream conservative and Christians nonprofits “hate groups,” was arrested Sunday on terrorism charges, with police saying he took part in a violent riot where agitators threw rocks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police at a training center near Atlanta. According to DeKalb County Jail records, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested Thomas Webb Jurgens, describing him as a 6-foot male with brown hair and brown eyes. Jurgens faces one charge of “domestic terrorism.”

This is from Tyler O’Neil, who has been reporting the SPLC’s antics before hardly anyone else knew it was a story.