SHE SAID IT: The Biden Administration can hardly deny what they mean by the term “equity” now.

In this campaign video, Kamala Harris made it clear that “equity” means equality of outcome, not equal treatment. The new Exec Order on equity implements this vision throughout the federal government. This op-ed on the Exec Order is well worth reading:https://t.co/gKiTCdDZII https://t.co/ADPAcBMltx — Gail Heriot (@GailHeriot) March 6, 2023

It’s very clear: When the Biden Administration says “equity,” it means equality of outcome, not equality of treatment.