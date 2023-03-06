CORN, POPPED: Jim Jordan Subpoenas Former Disinformation Czar Nina Jankowicz to Testify Before Congress.

“We have repeatedly sought information from you concerning your official actions and duties as a DHS employee and former Executive Director of the Board,” Jordan wrote, listing out numerous dates on which he had attempted to contact Jankowicz and ask her to meet with the committee.

Jordan wrote that his committee’s investigation includes “how the Board intended to define disinformation, how it planned to collect information and from what sources, how it anticipated countering disinformation, and how it proposed to protect First Amendment rights.”