NOVAK DJOKOVIC FORCED TO WITHDRAW FROM INDIAN WELLS AS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CONTINUES TO BE DETACHED FROM REALITY: “Meanwhile, over 2.76 million undocumented immigrants illegally entered the country at the southern border in 2022. This means that roughly 7,500 illegal immigrants entered the United States every day last year, and the U.S. government does not care about their vaccination status.”
