RIP: Gary Rossington, original Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dead at 71.
No word yet if Skynyrd will be cancelling their upcoming “Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” alongside ZZ Top.
RIP: Gary Rossington, original Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dead at 71.
No word yet if Skynyrd will be cancelling their upcoming “Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” alongside ZZ Top.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.