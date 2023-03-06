JIM TREACHER IS TAKING THE BOEING: “Goodbye forever, suckers! Just kidding. But seriously, as of next week I really will be writing part-time for Gutfeld!, the only late-night show with the punctuation built right in. Last year I gave G̶r̶e̶g̶ Mr. Gutfeld a free subscription to this newsletter, and he likes it so much that he’s hiring me. Finally, I’ll get back that 50 bucks he owes me!”

(Classical reference in headline.)

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Actually, “take the Boeing” goes back when Mickey Kaus signed on with Slate, and I reported: “How much money is Kaus getting? I don’t know, but he offered to ‘send the Boeing’for me the next time I travel to L.A.” This turned into the phrase “take the Boeing” to describe media/blogger acquisitions a bit later.