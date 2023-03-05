BLUE CITY CITY BLUES: Salesforce seeks to cut office space at Salesforce Tower after mass layoff. “The company confirmed that it listed around 125,000 square feet across six floors for sublease in the city’s tallest building, adding another large chunk of vacant space to downtown. San Francisco’s vacancy rate hit a record high 27.6% at the end of last year, according to real estate brokerage CBRE.”
