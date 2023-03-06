BYRON YORK: The Peter (Buttigieg) Principle.

The Peter Principle suggests that Peter Buttigieg, at just 41 years of age, has already risen to his level of incompetence. It’s fair to say many national Democrats did not expect a rising star to peak so soon, and Buttigieg himself certainly did not. But moving up has its risks, and unfortunately for himself and for the nation, Buttigieg has found a job he cannot do.

Jim Treacher spots another story that isn’t helpful for Buttigieg‘s narrative, though this already being tossed down the memory hole: Democrat Mayor Arrested for Child Porn Is Pals with Mayor Pete. So he’s also a Pete-ophile.

[On Thursday] Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, Maryland, was arrested on 56 counts of child pornography. And you know how you can tell he’s a Democrat? Because his political affiliation isn’t in any of the headlines. Hell, it isn’t even in most of the “news” stories. The journos all want this to go away very quickly. They’ll report that it happened, but they don’t want to tell you how it reflects on their team. And it certainly doesn’t reflect well: According to Wojahn’s own social media, he and Buttigieg are pretty, um, tight:

But the real question is, how are the above stories playing out in Buttigieg World?

Out of Politico last week came news that the global village’s Mayor Pete isn’t happy with the heat he’s been taking over the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. “Pete Buttigieg has taken a lot of bullets for the president on this,” an anonymous senior Democrat grumbled of the transportation secretary. That quote came in an article bearing the headline: “Buttigieg world frustrated at GOP attacks over train wreck.” All of which raises a question: Buttigieg world? Is there a Buttigieg world now? I understand the use of the term Clinton world, given that the Clintons have accumulated so many clients and hangers-on as to constitute their own Central American-style cartel economy. Likewise Trump world, which is currently on a planetary collision course with DeSantis world. But Buttigieg world? Other than Pete, his husband, and the Southwest Airlines listserv that notifies you your flight has been canceled, who actually lives there?

Well, everyone in the DNC-MSM, who spent much of 2021 and 2022 running puff pieces on how empathetic and swell Buttigieg is, even the supply chain was collapsing, inflation was skyrocketing, and trains were derailing, leading to this brilliant observation: