DODGING BULLETS. David Thompson writes:

Via Mr Muldoon in the comments, a shocking revelation: Resumes including ‘they/them’ pronouns are more likely to be overlooked, new report finds. Not so much overlooked, I think, as warning signs heeded. As we’ve seen many times, pretending to be a they does rather send a message regarding neuroticism, pretentiousness, captiousness, and the likelihood of disruption. If a job applicant in effect announces that they expect anyone nearby to indulge their tedious psychodrama and pretend along with them, this will not always be met with enthusiasm. Demanding that others lie – and ignore or contradict the evidence right in front of them, daily – is, in short, rude. An act of hostility.

Similarly, I’ve seen people put their veganism into their LinkedIn profiles, which means it’s likely in their resumes as well. However, as one resume writer told her readers, “Unless you are applying for a position at a religious organization or a political organization, recruiters and hiring managers do not need to know your religious or political views. Unless you are applying to cook at a vegan restaurant, they do not need to know that you are a vegan.”

But she repeats herself.