DECOUPLING: Foxconn Plans $700 Million iPhone Factory In India As China Exodus Accelerates. “The Taiwanese manufacturing giant’s new plant will be situated on a 300-acre site near Bengaluru, the capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka. Sources said Foxconn would assemble iPhones and might even produce parts for its electric vehicle business, entirely separate from Apple.”
