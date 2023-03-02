REPO AI: Ford wants cars to lock out drivers who are late on car payments. “If the owner still misses payments and doesn’t reach out to the lender, autonomous vehicles would be instructed to drive to the repossession agency, an impound lot, or a junkyard depending on the market value of the vehicle.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.