FOLLOW THE MONEY: Semafor Says It Wants To Fix the ‘Crisis of Trust in News.’ It Just Partnered With a Chinese Communist Influence Group. “Ben Smith, the cofounder of Semafor and a former Buzzfeed editor, says the China initiative is aimed at counterbalancing ‘hawkish’ views in Washington toward China, with an advisory board that represents a ‘diversity of opinion’ on the topic of U.S.-China relations. But a glance at the advisory board’s members calls that claim into question as well.”