NO TELESCREENS REQUIRED: Meet the software company tracking college students’ behavior.

Established in 2003, the software company provides client schools with the ability to create online reporting forms and keep records regarding student behavior.

“Whether it’s student discipline, academic integrity, care and concern records, Title IX matters, or just an ‘FYI’, Maxient’s Conduct Manager has you covered for all things related to a student’s conduct and well-being,” the company’s website states.

Lance Watson, senior client support specialist at Maxient, told The College Fix via email “the schools using a Maxient system have control over how they utilize it and even how they customize it,” such as how they might label the types of processes or issues being tracked.

According to the company website, Maxient receives 7,000 reports daily from client schools, which “range from small private liberal arts colleges to the nation’s largest public institutions.”

One process that may be facilitated by the software is bias reporting systems, which nearly 500 higher institutions in the U.S. have introduced over the past eight to 10 years to address student behavior perceived as “bias.”