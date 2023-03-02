HMM: ‘Havana syndrome’ not caused by energy weapon or foreign adversary, intelligence review finds. “One agency, which the officials did not name, determined that it was ‘unlikely’ that a foreign actor was at fault, a slightly less emphatic finding that did not appreciably change the consensus. One agency abstained in its conclusion regarding a foreign actor. But when asked, no agency dissented from the conclusion that a foreign actor did not cause the symptoms, one of the intelligence officials said.”

It would be easier to take the findings at face value if our intel agencies were still trustworthy.