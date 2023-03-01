EVERY SILVER LINING HAS A CLOUD: TikTok’s potential ban in U.S. could be boon for Meta and Snap. “Andrew Boone, an analyst at JMP, said Meta likely stands to benefit the most should TikTok face a U.S. ban. Facebook has been pumping money into its TikTok rival, Reels, which has yet to establish a revenue model that’s as effective as the core newsfeed.”