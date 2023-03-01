March 1, 2023

HEH: Blaise Ingoglia files bill to ‘cancel’ Democrat Party for past slavery stance.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, filed “The Ultimate Cancel Act” Tuesday to immediately de-certify any political party that previously advocated for slavery in their party platform.

“For years now, leftist activists have been trying to ‘cancel’ people and companies for things they have said or done in the past. This includes the removal of statues and memorials, and the renaming of buildings. Using this standard, it would be hypocritical not to cancel the Democrat Party itself for the same reason,” Ingoglia said.

The Democrat Party adopted pro-slavery positions into their platforms during the conventions of 1840, 1844, 1856, 1860, and 1864, according to a press release from Ingoglia.

“Some people want to have ‘uncomfortable conversations’ about certain subjects. Let’s have those conversations,” he said.