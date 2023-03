THEY DON’T SEEM TOO UPSET WITH JOE: Iranian Mullahs Ratchet Up Threats to Kill Trump. “Armies of all kinds throughout history have invoked God’s help upon their activities in wartime, and so it’s no surprise that a commander in an avowedly theocratic regime would do so. It’s nonetheless worth noting, however, as those who are convinced that they’re fighting an apocalyptic struggle of good vs. evil are unlikely to give up easily.”