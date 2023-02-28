February 28, 2023

MISTER, WE COULD USE A MAN LIKE MAYOR DALEY AGAIN: Chaos Reigns in the Chicago Mayoral Race.

The Chicago mayoral election is today! Can you feel the excitement? Yes, we here in the Windy City, on a terminal February day in an off-off-year — the “Why are we even doing this, in this weather?” timing chosen quite by design — have been appointed to decide the fate of incumbent mayor Lori Lightfoot (D — but why even bother clarifying), who is running for reelection as Chicago mayors inevitably tend to do.

The topline takeaway is this: It is extremely possible that Lightfoot will be ejected from office tonight. It’s not a guarantee, because (1) polling is so variable nowadays, especially in local races; (2) all the candidates have strengths and weaknesses that will appeal to various voter demographics in a city famously divided by them; and (3) almost everyone is triangulating their final vote. If that were to happen, it wouldn’t exactly be historic in Chicago history — it happened in 1983, more about which below — but it would be rather notable as a marker in the breakdown of Democratic machine politics within big cities, among which there are few bigger than Chicago.

And I do think it’s over for her, either tonight or in the runoff: Whether you’re a committed Leftist who thinks Lori Lightfoot has let you down by fighting the various unions and not defunding the police — while still alienating them; this is classic Lightfoot — or you’re just some guy with a wife and a kid worried about getting mugged or having masks forcibly tied to your weeping son’s face by agents of the state, you’re done with Lori.