February 27, 2023

DUMB, ANNOYING, AND EASY TO TURN OFF — ONCE YOU KNOW IT’S THERE: Apple iPhone’s Clean Energy feature angers users over charging times. “Apple introduced Clean Energy Charging with the release of iOS 16.1 on Oct. 24, 2022. The company claims that when the mode is enabled and a phone is connected to a charger, the iPhone gets a report of carbon emissions generated by the local energy grid and uses that information to determine when to charge the phone.”

Pure virtue signaling on Apple’s part, given how little energy it takes to charge a phone.