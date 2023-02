OUTSOURCING [VIP]: Biden ‘Outmaneuvered’ by Xi on Ukraine Peace Plan. “Thanks to Team Biden having a perfect 100% absent record on the peace process, it’s now possible to envision a peace deal with an anti-Western slant that would potentially move Ukraine into China’s orbit — after all of that cash and all of those weapons were sent to Kyiv from the West.”

Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.