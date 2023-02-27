February 27, 2023

DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: ‘I felt safer in downtown Saigon during Vietnam’: Moment squatters terrorizing Portland family almost set their home on fire as city battles to deal with 6,600 homeless people across 700 encampments.

Jacob and Beth Adams live next door to an abandoned home that has been taken over by several homeless people.

The couple has caught the homeless people overdosing and stealing from their backyard – but said the final straw was when the group set their property on fire.

‘There are fires that have been happening off and on. Major ones. This recent one actually came and set our property on fire,’ Jacob told Fox12.

The Adams’ official neighbor, who is a Vietnam veteran, echoed his concern, adding that the squatters have made his living situation worse than his military deployment in Vietnam.