SONNY BUNCH REVIEWS COCAINE BEAR: “Are you here for backstory? Do you really care about Keri Russell’s relationship and why it’s annoying her daughter? Do you want to know more about the trio of ruffians who have named their gang after Marcel Duchamp? Really? Of course you don’t. No one wants backstory from Cocaine Bear. They just want cocaine and a bear. And, I’m glad to say, Cocaine Bear delivers on this promise.”