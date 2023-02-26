February 26, 2023

MICHAEL BESCHLOSS, TRUTHER:

Yes, that’s right, folks: It’s a Black Op. MAGA-world’s most dedicated sleeper agent has finally accomplished her mission, sitting through nearly a year’s worth of grand-jury testimony and only now breaking her silence to strategically discredit the entire set of jury recommendations in the most brilliantly indirect way: not by making direct partisan statements, but by revealing herself in public, forever, to be a blithering goddamned idiot. Beschloss is such an eminent historian that I’m forced to defer to his unquestionable authority, so I must take him at his word: Trump has truly pulled off an intelligence/deep-cover coup here, the likes of which mark him out as having a political operation to be taken gravely seriously as a stealthily subtle force in the campaign to come.