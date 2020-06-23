February 26, 2023

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich: Republicans Justify ‘Distrust of Government, Because They Do Such a Bad Job Protecting the Public.’

—CNS News, Thursday.

Chaser:

But as we’ve witnessed over the last weeks of protests and demonstrations, social controls are not sustainable. They require more and more oppressive means of containing people who stand up against the oppression.

In any event, the core of America’s identity is not the whiteness of our skin or the uniformity of our ethnicity. It is the ideals we share, however imperfectly achieved.

Moving toward those ideals requires that we relinquish social control and renew our commitment to social investment.

For starters, defund the police and invest in our communities.