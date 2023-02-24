February 24, 2023

MY SHOCKED FACE: I, for one, do not doubt for a second that it’s entirely possible Permanent Washington (CIA, FBI, etc) had a hand in the murder of Malcolm X. I’m not defining his character or programmatic either way, but anyone (except modern Democrats) ought to see the very real possibility. And it makes perfect sense that (providing there is an evidentiary basis) the Shabazz family would bring a lawsuit.

I know, many of them cheered them on as “angels doing God’s work” when they were ginning up evidence against Trump, (“How dare you sully the good name of the FBI!” harrumphed The New York Times) but many of us who lived thru LBJ and Nixon always knew that the Deep State is not some tin-foil hat theory.

Ngo Diem could not be reached for comment.