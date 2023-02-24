February 24, 2023

LISTEN, SUG, DON’T FORGET TO SAY YOUR PRAYERS: Is Joe Biden Getting Us Into a Nuclear World War III?

One weapon ready for combat is the RS-28 Sarmat liquid-fueled missile, also known as the “Satan 2,” which is 115 feet long, has a range of 11,000 miles, and, according to Reuters, can carry at least ten independently targetable reentry vehicles, each armed with a nuclear warhead that can be aimed at different targets.

It certainly looks as though Joe Biden escalated the war in Ukraine by providing tanks, and that Putin has further escalated the war by getting out a nuclear arms treaty, and building up his nuclear arsenal.

And it may have all been because Biden was trying to distract from his classified documents scandal.