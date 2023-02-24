February 24, 2023

JIM TREACHER: Mayor Pete Is Blowing This — And not in a fun way. “Will Buttigieg’s tenure as transportation secretary ruin his presidential prospects? After all, that’s what this is all about for him. Maybe, maybe not. It’s not as if politics is about solving problems. All you have to do is claim you solved the problems, and your team will cheer for you no matter what. Just look at Joe Biden’s career. He’s been in Washington for literally half a century, and the more he screws up, the more power he gets handed. At this point, I’m surprised he’s not President of the Galaxy.”