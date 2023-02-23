February 23, 2023

DISPATCHES FROM THE HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS: The View Turns Pure Evil With Disgusting Attack on Residents of East Palestine.

* * * * * * * *

Behar apparently thinks the residents of East Palestine deserved what they got, though, for no other reason than their preference for president. Imagine being that much of a deranged partisan. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not unbiased in my political commentary, but when things get serious and people are suffering, I do my best to put that stuff aside. Certainly, I don’t outright lie to launch a gross attack that isn’t even factual or relevant.

“The View” is a property of ABC News. There are supposed to be some basic standards in place despite it being a discussion forum. Is it really too much to ask for women around that table to do basic research before popping off? Better yet, is it really too much to ask for them to show some basic human decency? When people tell you who they are, believe them.