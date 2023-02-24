«
»

February 24, 2023

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Colorado gun buyers would have to wait 3 days before accessing their weapons under waiting-period proposal. “The waiting-period bill, expected to be formally unveiled this week in the House, is part of a package of gun control measures Democrats are planning to introduce at the Capitol this year. Other legislation will seek to raise the age to purchase rifles and shotguns to 21 to match the policy for handguns, regulate homemade firearms that lack serial numbers — also known as ‘ghost guns’ — and make it easier to sue gun manufacturers and sellers. Additionally, there will be a measure introduced that would expand who can petition a judge to order the temporary seizure of someone’s guns under the state’s so-called red flag law.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:42 am
