February 23, 2023

THIS IS SETTING THE BAR AWFULLY LOW IN 2023: How Trump Upstaged the Biden Administration.

“I sincerely hope that when your representatives and all of the politicians get here, including Biden, they get back from touring Ukraine, that he’s got some money left over,” Trump told local residents.

“Unfortunately, as you know, in too many cases your goodness and perseverance were met with indifference and betrayal in some cases,” he continued. “And Biden and FEMA said they would not send aid to East Palestine under any circumstance […] When I announced that I was coming, they changed their tune. It was an amazing phenomenon.”

“They were intending to do absolutely nothing for you,” he added. “They could have been here two weeks earlier, at least a week earlier, but they decided to do it this way, and I guess it came from the top.”

A day earlier, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg alluded to Trump’s planned visit to East Palestine in an interview on Good Morning America. “There are two kinds of people who show up when you have that kind of disaster experience,” he said. “People who are there because they have a specific job to do and are there to get something done*, and people who are there to look good and have their picture taken. When I go, it will be about action,” he said. He also told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he would be going to East Palestine but that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) needed to be able to do its job first.