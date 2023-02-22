February 22, 2023

DID ANDREA MITCHELL CLIMB DOWN TO FAKE A GROVEL TO RON DESANTIS? Why, yes — yes, she did.

Florida statute requires the teaching of slavery and its aftermath. We just know that "queer studies" has nothing to do with Jim Crow. https://t.co/tHKJW30L9l pic.twitter.com/h6l1RDsC4f

Once again, @mitchellreports is "imprecise" in her description because she relies on unnamed "historians and teachers."

She was “imprecise” in her language, and Gov DeSantis is “not opposed to teaching the FACT [emphasis hers] of slavery in schools,” but the “governor opposes” books that “historians and teachers say…” argle-bargle-BS-bargle. She’s trying to do an end run while doubling down, and DeSantis Deputy Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern truth nails her, brutally.

After that miserable exercise in arrogance, subterfuge, and evasion, if I bet on more than the occasional Mega-Millions, I’d say patience has probably run out in the DeSantis camp. Lemme go check.

Um…yup.

OF COURSE, YOU REALIZE THIS MEANS WAR

This is the way.