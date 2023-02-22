February 22, 2023
DID ANDREA MITCHELL CLIMB DOWN TO FAKE A GROVEL TO RON DESANTIS? Why, yes — yes, she did.
Once again, @mitchellreports is "imprecise" in her description because she relies on unnamed "historians and teachers."
Florida statute requires the teaching of slavery and its aftermath. We just know that "queer studies" has nothing to do with Jim Crow.https://t.co/tHKJW30L9l pic.twitter.com/h6l1RDsC4f
— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 22, 2023
She was “imprecise” in her language, and Gov DeSantis is “not opposed to teaching the FACT [emphasis hers] of slavery in schools,” but the “governor opposes” books that “historians and teachers say…” argle-bargle-BS-bargle. She’s trying to do an end run while doubling down, and DeSantis Deputy Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern truth nails her, brutally.
After that miserable exercise in arrogance, subterfuge, and evasion, if I bet on more than the occasional Mega-Millions, I’d say patience has probably run out in the DeSantis camp. Lemme go check.
Um…yup.
OF COURSE, YOU REALIZE THIS MEANS WAR
This is the way.