February 22, 2023

Mexico and their Killer Bees? Feh. Giant Rats of Sumatra? Puh-leeze. Man-eating Pythons of Brazil? Getouttahere.

We’re Americans. We are facing invasive “Super Pigs” from Canada.

Fun Fact: According to the University of Saskatchewan: “They can take down a whitetail deer, even an adult.”

Interestingly enough, boar hunting in Germany is a fairly erudite sport, where the gentry have organized hunts where wild boars are chased by village boys through the woods into a narrow clearing that can be a thousand yards downrange. Rather fancy shooting if you are using a bolt-action 308, but honestly, I think Ma Deuce would be more…entertaining.